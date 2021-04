MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to another fire at Broadway at the Beach, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

The fire is in the same location as Tuesday’s fire near Margaritaville and Ripley’s Aquarium, Evans said. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.