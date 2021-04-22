Crews respond to another outdoor fire in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to another outdoor fire in Loris Thursday, a day after homes in the area had to be evacuated, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 2:53 p.m. to the area of West Highway 19 and Kappa Road, HCFR said. No one was injured and the fire is now under control.

This comes one day after homes had to be evacuated in Loris due to a large fire.

Wednesday’s fire was called in the area of Raven Drive and Highway 9 Business, Casey said. No injuries were reported but homes along Flag Patch Road had to be evacuated.

Approximately 40 acres were involved in the fire, and 10 houses were evacuated out of caution, according to HCFR.

A store and an outbuilding were damaged in Wednesday’s fire.

Editor’s note: The location of the fire has been updated. Officials previously provided an incorrect street name.