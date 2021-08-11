Crews respond to building collapse near Conway

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were called Wednesday to a building collapse near Conway, according to officials.

Crews were called at about 2:19 p.m. to Jordan Lake Road for reports of a building collapse, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. One person was removed from under the building and flown to a hospital with injuries, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.