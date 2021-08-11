Crews respond to building collapse near Conway

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Facebook

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were called Wednesday to a building collapse near Conway, according to officials.

Crews were called at about 2:19 p.m. to Jordan Lake Road for reports of a building collapse, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. One person was removed from under the building and flown to a hospital with injuries, according to officials.

Be the first to get breaking news alerts by downloading the free News13 mobile app!
Click here to download on iOS >>>
Click here to download on Android >>>

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories