LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a car in the water in Little River Wednesday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a vehicle in the water at 3224 Cedar Creek Run, according to HCFR.

One person in the vehicle “was helped out.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the call.

