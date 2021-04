LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a commercial vehicle fire Sunday on Highway 9 in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at about 2:19 p.m. to the beachbound lanes of Highway 9 near Kayla Circle, HCFR said. No injuries were reported and the fire was put out.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.