CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Fire officials are investigating after a house fire broke out Sunday in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway fire responded to a house fire call at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from HCFR.

The blaze broke out at a home on Talon Drive, the post says.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but officials are still working to piece together what happened.

Count on News13 as we learn more.