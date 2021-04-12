Crews respond to crash on Intracoastal Waterway in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a reported crash on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The call was dispatched at about 4:52 p.m. in the 4500 block of River Road, Casey said.

Casey said no one was taken to a hospital. Two people signed medical waivers and the scene was cleared.

One person was killed Sunday night on the Intracoastal Waterway in the Myrtle Beach area after a boat crashed into part of a floating deck.

