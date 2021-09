MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with multiple patients possibly trapped on Highway 17 south of Murrells, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area of the crash, which is located near the Highway 17 split, MIdway Fire said in a Twitter post. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District has also responded to the area.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.