Crews respond to deadly motorcycle crash in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 701 near Morgan Road.

The department posted on Twitter that the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.

SCHP said at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was trying to pass a car when they entered the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

There were no other injuries reported.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

