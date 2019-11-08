Crews respond to deadly wreck in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a deadly wreck in the area of Depot Road and Highway 501 Business Thursday night.

Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue say this happened just after 10 p.m. When crews responded they found a vehicle overturned in the swamp with two people trapped inside.

The driver of this vehicle died from their injuries. The passenger was taken to the hospital.

