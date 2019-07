MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews were called to a drowning at a Myrtle Beach hotel early Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Patricia Grand Hotel at 2710 North Ocean Blvd. at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

A witness told officers that she was walking on her balcony at a nearby hotel and noticed a woman was face-down in the hotel hot tub next door.

