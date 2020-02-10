Crews respond to fire at Conway church, one building ‘completely destroyed’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a fire at a Conway church.
Horry County and City of Conway fire crews were dispatched around 12:08 a.m. Monday to Abundant Harvest Family Fellowship Church, located at 689 Rose Moss Road in Conway, for a structure fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
“One building behind the sanctuary was completely destroyed, with damage to the back of the sanctuary and at least one nearby outbuilding,” HCFR also said.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
