LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire at the Longs Post Office Friday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 10:38 p.m. to the Post Office on Highway 90 East near 905, HCFR said.

This is an active call.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/daP7O87yqh — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 26, 2021

No other information was immediately available.

