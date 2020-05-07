Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Waves Water Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were called to a fire at Myrtle Waves Water Park in Horry County Thursday afternoon.

Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said HCFR is assisting Myrtle Beach Fire. Casey said the call came in at 3:31 to 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Viewer video appears to show brush on fire at the edge of the water park. News13 has a crew on scene.

Lt. Chrstian Sliker with Myrtle Beach Fire Department said there was a brush fire underneath one of the slides and the fire was quickly put out.

