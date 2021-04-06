Crews respond to fire at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach Tuesday evening for reports of a fire, according to officials.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police said officers are on scene assisting. Vest said several entrances to Broadway at the Beach are blocked.

Capt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach fire said the fire was under the boardwalk near Margaritaville and Ripley’s Aquarium. No structures were damaged and the fire is under control.

No injuries were reported.

