Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach motel that shut down in December

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Thursday night at the Aquarius Motel in Myrtle Beach, according to a News13 photographer on scene.

Crews were called to the 300 block of 12th Avenue North. Viewer video sent to News13 shows plumes of smoke in the area.

No other information about the fire was immediately available. News13 has a crew on the scene.

Alert: MBFD Crews are currently operating at 301 12th Ave N for a building fire. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6lLgYmB85n — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) May 14, 2021

News13 previously reported that the Aquarius Motel closed in December 2020 and forced all residents to move out on short notice.

