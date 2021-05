CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was evaluated Sunday after a “fully-involved” structure fire in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 7:18 a.m. to a fire on Long Avenue Extension, HCFR said. The person who was evaluated was not taken to a hospital.

The fire is now under control and will be under investigation.



The fire is under control and remains under investigation, HCFR said.

No other information was immediately available.