Crews respond to gas leak on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area

CAROLINA FOREST AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a gas leak on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to 4808 U.S. Highway 501 around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday for a reported gas line break, according to Tony Casey, with HCFR.
Crews are working to repair the leak as of 10:35 a.m., according to a News13 crew who went to the location of the leak.
