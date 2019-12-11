Crews respond to gas leak on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area

CAROLINA FOREST AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a gas leak on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to 4808 U.S. Highway 501 around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday for a reported gas line break, according to Tony Casey, with HCFR.

Crews are working to repair the leak as of 10:35 a.m., according to a News13 crew who went to the location of the leak.

