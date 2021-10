HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a gas leak Wednesday along Highway 9 and Highway 57 in Horry County, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The road is closed in the 2300 block of Highway 9. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, and surrounding businesses in immediate are have been evacuated.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.