Crews respond to house fire in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday evening in Garden City.

The fire on Oriole Drive started at about 6 p.m. Smoke was still coming from the home when a News13 crew arrived on scene. The home sustained heavy damage to the front and garage area.

A fire official on scene told News13 that a resident who lived in the home got out OK. Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire is on scene and had the fire under control within 15 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.