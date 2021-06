HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at about 7:12 p.m. to Long Needle Court near St. James High School, HCFR said. No injuries were reported and the fire was put out.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

A witness said neighbors grabbed hoses and helped fight the fire until firefighters arrived.

The fire remains under investigation.