Crews respond to house fire in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A home in Murrells Inlet is left damaged after a fire broke out Saturday.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire responded just after noon Saturday to a house fire in the Captain’s Cove area, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Crews arrived to find smoke showing and fire underneath the home.

First responders from MIGC fire and Horry County Fire Rescue were able to get the flames under control quickly.

No word on how the fire started.

