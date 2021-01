GREEN SEA, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a mobile home fire Thursday evening in Green Sea, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported at 4:59 p.m. in the area of Little Bethel Road and Carolina Road, Casey said.

The fire is under control and no injures were reported, according to Casey.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.