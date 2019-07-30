Crews respond to mobile home fire in Loris, no injuries reported

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a mobile home fire in Loris.

Crews were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday for a mobile home fire at 3216 Lake Drive in Loris, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Casey said HCFR crews are providing mutual aid to the Loris Fire Department and arrived to a fully involved, reportedly vacant double-wide mobile home fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 5:50 a.m. by Horry County 911 to 3216 Lake Dr. in Loris for a reported… Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Crews are working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is under investigation.

News13 sent a crew to the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.