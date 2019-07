LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a mobile home fire overnight.

Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue, said crews were dispatched around midnight to 1557 Kingcrest Drive is Loris for a fully-involved mobile home fire.

One person was taken to a hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Loris fire volunteers assisted HCFR crews.

