Crews respond to multi-residence structure fire in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded Sunday to a multi-residence structure fire in Carolina Forest.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 3:38 p.m. to Ashley Park Drive and Wando River Road, according to HCFR’s social media. Myrtle Beach fire and Conway fire also responded.







WBTW

The department says several units were affected and that the fire was under control quickly.

Horry County Fire Rescue responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Carolina Forest. No injuries reported. Several units impacted. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/IfEJU8fEAo — Tori Gessner (@ToriGessnerTV) April 26, 2020

“Could been a lot worse had we not gotten here as quickly as we did to get a good knock on the fire,” HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said. “We’re really happy how this went this afternoon all things considered.”

At 3:38 p.m., #HCFR responded to Ashley Park Drive and Wando River Road in Carolina Forest for a multi-residence structure fire.



Several units were affected. The fire was taken under control quickly.



There are no reported injuries. This fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/WZOrETpR7q — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 26, 2020

There were no reported injuries. The fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines