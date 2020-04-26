Crews respond to multi-residence structure fire in Carolina Forest

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded Sunday to a multi-residence structure fire in Carolina Forest.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 3:38 p.m. to Ashley Park Drive and Wando River Road, according to HCFR’s social media. Myrtle Beach fire and Conway fire also responded.

WBTW

The department says several units were affected and that the fire was under control quickly.

“Could been a lot worse had we not gotten here as quickly as we did to get a good knock on the fire,” HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said. “We’re really happy how this went this afternoon all things considered.”

There were no reported injuries. The fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories