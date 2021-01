MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to an overturned car Friday night in Myrtle Beach.

The car overturned in the area of Robert Grissom Parkway and Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach, according to a News13 photographer on scene. Robert Grissom Parkway is shut down.

Two cars were involved in the crash just after 9 p.m., according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police. At least one person was injured but was treated on scene.

