Lanes of Highway 501 in Galivants Ferry area closed after log truck overturns

GALIVANTS FERRY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Lanes of Highway 501 in the Galivants Ferry area are closed after a log truck overturned.

The westbound lanes of Highway 501 on the Horry County/Marion County line in the Galivants Ferry area are closed due to an overturned log truck, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue. The call was dispatched by Horry County 911 around 8:37 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was able to get out on their own and was taken by Marion County EMS, the post said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened on Highway 501 near Arial’s Crossroads around 8:12 a.m. Tuesday.

A video sent to News13 by a viewer shows the log truck overturned and traffic stopped.

