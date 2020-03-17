Crews respond to overturned vehicle in Horry County, utility pole damaged

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Horry County Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to 6475 S. Highway 701 near Conway around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday for an overturned vehicle and damaged utility pole, department spokesperson Tony Casey says. Minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital. Utility crews are on the way to repair the pole.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

LATEST HEADLINES: