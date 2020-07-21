1 person airlifted to hospital after roof collapsed in Longs area

12:08 P.M. UPDATE: According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person is being removed so far. They will be airlifted to the hospital.

At 10:56 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 504 Sandridge Loop in Longs for a collapsed roof call with entrapment.



One person was extricated then transported to the hospital via medical helicopter with injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/CaxFNbVZGN — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 21, 2020

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Fire rescue crews are responding to a report of a roof collapse in Longs.

Courtesy of HCFR

Courtesy of HCFR

The call came in with possible entrapment at about 10:56 a.m. at 504 Sandridge Loop, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. No other details are known at this time.

