1 person airlifted to hospital after roof collapsed in Longs area

12:08 P.M. UPDATE: According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person is being removed so far. They will be airlifted to the hospital.

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Fire rescue crews are responding to a report of a roof collapse in Longs.

  Courtesy of HCFR
The call came in with possible entrapment at about 10:56 a.m. at 504 Sandridge Loop, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. No other details are known at this time.

