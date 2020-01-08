Crews respond to reported structure fire in Conway area

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Horry County.

Crews were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to 6297 Adrian Parkway for a reported structure fire call, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

