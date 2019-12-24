Crews respond to submerged vehicle in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a submerged vehicle, officials say.

The submerged vehicle is near 4390 Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey. That’s in the area of the Jersey Mike’s. Casey said the incident happened around 5:47 p.m.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire is handling the call, but HCFR is assisting, according to Casey. Our crew on-scene also sees Highway Patrol and Georgetown County deputies responding with a boat. A dive team entered the water around 7:05 p.m.

This is a developing story. We are sending an additional crew to the scene as we continue to work to get more details. Count on us for updates.