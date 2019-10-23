Crews respond to shed fire in Conway area, no injuries reported

CONWAY SC, AREA (WBTW) – Crews responded to a shed fire in the Conway area Wednesday.
Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and the City of Conway Fire Department responded around 7:44 a.m. Wednesday to 1041 Franks Lane for the fire, according to HCFR.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
