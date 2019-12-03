Crews respond to structure fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a structure fire in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning.
Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 4200 block of Little River Neck Road, according to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue sent around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
It was first reported that an occupant was trapped, but NMBFR said all occupants were out of the home upon arrival of crews.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are also on scene, according to Tony Casey, with HCFR.
