Crews respond to water main break in Conway, burn ban in place until repairs made

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a water main break in Conway.

A private contractor hit a 20-inch water main near Conway’s Rosehaven subdivision on Wednesday morning, according to Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway. City crews are assessing the break.

All of the city could experience water outages, Newell said. A burn ban is in place in the city until repairs can be made.

