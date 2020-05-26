HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are on scene of a four-car crash on Hwy 501 at E. Cox Ferry Road.
One car can be seen flipped over in the intersection. Injuries have been reported, according to Conway Police.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time. News13 has a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews responding to 4-car crash on Hwy 501, injuries reported
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Tractor-trailer gets stuck inside Virginia tunnel after scraping roof; multiple crashes reported
- ‘I thought it was an alien:’ Turtle smashes through Savannah driver’s windshield
- Crash brings down utility lines, closes road near Hwy 905 and injures 1 person