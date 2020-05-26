Crews responding to 4-car crash on Hwy 501, injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are on scene of a four-car crash on Hwy 501 at E. Cox Ferry Road.

One car can be seen flipped over in the intersection. Injuries have been reported, according to Conway Police.

Here’s a look at the scene right now at Highway 501 and E Cox Ferry. Drivers asked to avoid the area. https://t.co/qPXSNMcblM pic.twitter.com/xnAmXtbUV9 — Conway Police SC (@ConwayPoliceSC) May 26, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time. News13 has a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.

Courtesy: Conway Police

