Crews responding to 4-car crash on Hwy 501, injuries reported

Grand Strand

Courtesy: Conway Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are on scene of a four-car crash on Hwy 501 at E. Cox Ferry Road.

One car can be seen flipped over in the intersection. Injuries have been reported, according to Conway Police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time. News13 has a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.

