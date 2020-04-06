Crews respond to 2-alarm apartment complex fire in Horry Co.

FORESTBROOK, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the Forestbrook area.
The 2-alarm fire was called out just before 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Claypond Commons Apartments on Rexford Court, off of Clay Pond Road, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.
No one was injured in the fire, but several units were damaged, Casey said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates as we work to confirm more.
