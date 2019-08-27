Crews responding to suspected carbon monoxide leak at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Myrtle Beach Fire Department are responding to a hazardous materials call at Broadway at the Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, crews were called to the Hampton Inn at 1140 Celebrity Circle for what is believed to be a carbon monoxide leak. Crews are attempting to locate the source of the leak.

Crews at the scene tell up that the leak was nowhere near fatal levels. The gas company is at the scene and levels are slowly going down. The gas leak was found to be in the laundry room. They say it will be a few hours until guests can go back into the hotel.

We are told the building has been evacuated and there are no injuries.

