Crews responding to fire at Collectors Cafe and Gallery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire at Collectors Cafe and Gallery in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Collectors Cafe and Gallery is located at 7740 N. Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach. The road will be shut down between 76th and 79th Ave. North while crews work. Drivers should use Ocean Blvd or Hwy 17 Bypass as an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates. We have a crew on scene.
