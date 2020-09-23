Crews responding to fire at hotel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a fire at a hotel in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire.

Crews were called to Holiday Sands South near Ocean Blvd. and 25th Ave. South for a fire.

Fire officials originally said the fire was at Residence Inn and then clarified that the person who called and reported the fire was from the Residence Inn.

No other information is available at this time.

News13 has a crew headed to the scene. Count on us for updates.