CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the Conway area.

According to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue, crews are responding to the fire in the 1200 block of Bucksport Road. No injuries have been reported.

One lane in the area is open to traffic, Casey said.

