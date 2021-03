HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday evening on Antioch Road near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire was called in at about 5:14 p.m. in the 5000 block of Antioch Road, according to HCFR.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported, HCFR said.

Horry County police are also on scene.

