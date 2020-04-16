Crews responding to large fire at Pawleys Island Lumber

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – Crews with Midway Fire Rescue are responding to a large fire at Pawleys Island Lumber.
Video shared with News13’s sister station WCBD revealed large flames at the facility on Archer Road early Thursday morning. Watch that viewer-submitted video above.
Midway Fire Rescue said mutual aid is assisting. People are asked to avoid the area.
Count on News13 for updates.
