MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a possible drowning report at a Myrtle Beach resort Friday.

Crews are on scene at the Breakers Resort, located on North Ocean Boulevard, for a possible drowning, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Lt. Evans told News13 on Monday that the patient was responsive and transported to Grand Strand Medical Center. The person’s condition is not known at this time.