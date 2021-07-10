Crews search for swimmer reported missing in Pee Dee River near Yauhannah boat landing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A dive team is searching for a 26-year-old man reported missing Saturday afternoon in the Pee Dee River near the Yauhannah boat landing, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Horry County fire and police, along with crews from Murrells Inlet and Garden City are assisting in the search, which began about noon after someone reported seeing a man fail to resurface after going underwater, SCDNR spokesman David Lucas.

Lucas said the area where the man disappeared is not acommon place for swimmers, and he described the current in the area as fast-moving.

An SCDNR dive team will continue to search the water until the man is found or until it’s too dark to search, Lucas said. Crews are also continuing to search along the riverbanks, he said.

If the man is not found, searchers will resume looking Sunday morning, Lucas said.

According to Lucas, Horry County rescuers were among the first to arrive at the scene and used sonar to look for the man, but they were not successful. The SCDNR dive team arrived at the scene later in the afternoon.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.