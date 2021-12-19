Crews searching for kayaker missing in Murrells Inlet area, authorities say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A search is underway for a kayaker reported missing in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said the last reported contact with the man was about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he said he was going fishing on the creek side of Murrells Inlet. The man, who has not been identified, was in a green and blue kayak and wearing a tie-dyed shirt.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office marine units, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching the waters of Murrells Inlet.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.