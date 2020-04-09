Breaking News Alert
Crews searching for man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are searching for a man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.

A jet ski and drones are being used to search for a man in the water off 14th Ave S at the beach, according to Pat Dowling, spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department are also assisting.

News13 is sending a crew to the scene and will provide updates as we work to learn more. This is a developing story.

