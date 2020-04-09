Crews searching for man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are searching for a man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.

A jet ski and drones are being used to search for a man in the water off 14th Ave S at the beach, according to Pat Dowling, spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department are also assisting.

Crews searching for man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

Crews searching for man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

Crews searching for man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

News13 is sending a crew to the scene and will provide updates as we work to learn more. This is a developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: