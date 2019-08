PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Crews are actively searching for two missing boaters off the DeBordieu boat landing in Pawley’s Island.

Midway Fire Rescue is searching for two men who were onboard a sailboat that left the landing at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Chief Mark Nugent.

The department got the call at around 7:50 and launched a rescue boat.

Midway fire has requested the help of the US Coast Gaurd to assist in the search.

