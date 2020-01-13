Crews to begin work on Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews in Myrtle Beach are set to begin work this week on storm water management on Yaupon Drive.

The city originally drew up preliminary plans for more storm water storage on Yaupon Drive in the early 2000s, but because of the engineering of the area at the time, they could not be carried out.

Due to the construction of the Neighborhood Walmart on S. Kings Highway and the city acquiring additional property, they now can add two ponds and increase the size of piping to give rain water somewhere to go.

“We were able to dust off those old plans that were preliminary at the time and start to re-engineer and make improvements from 17th Avenue South all the way up to 15th Avenue South,” said Janet Curry, Director of Public Works for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Curry said this project is part of the City of Myrtle Beach’s Capital Improvement Plan and should cost between $500,000-$600,000.

She added projects like this can take time as the city has to plan, wait for funding, and do construction during the slower time of the year.

Curry told News13 in the past 15-20 years, public works has put emphasis on large storm water projects and now they are working on smaller projects to add storm water storage where there might not be any.

“When we have these heavy rain events especially during the summer months, you would see that localized flash condition as we call it and this will help alleviate that because now the water has some place to go,” Curry said.

Work is scheduled to begin this week and city officials told News13 the work should be completed by the end of May.

