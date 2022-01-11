Crews: vehicle found flipped into water in Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a vehicle was found flipped into water Monday night in Galivants Ferry.

Around 11:53 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area of 4060 Black Island Road for a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle was flipped over into water, according to HCFR.

When crews arrived on scene and searched the interior of the vehicle there were no occupants, according to HCFR.

Details are limited at this time.